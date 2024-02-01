One Year Old Dies In Stray Dog Attack

Hyderabad: A one-year-old boy died in an attack by stray dogs in Shamshabad around 12.30 am on Thursday, with the incident going unnoticed until early morning.

The boy was staying with his father in a roadside hutment, while his mother was in a hospital to give birth, the police said.

RGI police inspector Balaraju said the incident came to light after locals identified the lifeless body of the child on the road and a closer inspection found dog bites on the body.

“We were alerted in the morning when locals found the body. A case has been registered and investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.

Locals said that the stray dog menace in the locality was a persistent issue, but authorities failed to take action despite multiple complaints and bemoaned the apathy leading to the death.

“We fear for our safety, especially of the children. This incident is a wake-up call for the authorities to take immediate action. Innocent lives are at risk, and it's high time we find a permanent solution to this ongoing problem,” said Rajiv Lakshman, a resident of Shamshabad.

In another dog bite incident on Wednesday, a girl was attacked by a stray dog while she was playing outside her house at Ganesh Nagar of Peerzadiguda in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The dog was spotted dragging the girl by her feet, and three women rescued her.

A video of the incident was captured and went viral on social media platforms.