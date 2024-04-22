One Set of Nominations Filed on Behalf of YS Jagan from Pulivendula

Anantapur: Pulivendula municipal vice chairman Y.S. Manohar Reddy filed a set of nomination papers on behalf of the Chief Minister and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a candidate from Pulivendula assembly segment on Monday.

The nomination was filed at the Puilivendula tahsildar office in Kadapa district.

Accompanied by Pulivendula municipal chairman Varaprasada Reddy and other leaders, YS Manohar Reddy submitted a set of nomination papers. He said the CM will file another set of nominations on April 25 after leading a big rally that day.



Manohar Reddy said the CM’s Memantha Siddam Bus Yatra covered 21 districts so far. Manohar Reddy said the people of Pulivendula were eager to elect Jagan Mohan Reddy as their MLA and see him as CM of the state again.

D Ravi Shankar, candidate of Jai Bharath National Party, submitted his nomination papers for the Puilivendula assembly segment. Meanwhile, G Rameswar Reddy filed nomination papers as candidate of Pyramid Party of India from Pulivendula on Monday.

Bellam Kumar filed his nomination papers as the candidate of the BSP in Pulivendula.



Meanwhile, Dastagiri, who is an approver in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, alleged that the police were resisting his attempt to file nominations as Jai Bheem party candidate on April 25. The authorities directed him to file the papers on another day as CM Jagan Reddy will be filing the papers that day.



He stressed that there was no such rule for a candidate vis-a-vis filing of the nomination papers.