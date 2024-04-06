One nation One Election for Strong India, says Rajnath

Bhopal: Defence minister Rajnath Singh has come out strongly in favour of the 'One Nation, One Poll' initiative during his address to BJP workers in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. He stated that it would bolster the country's strength and democracy.



Singh emphasised that implementing the 'One Nation, One Poll' policy would empower voters to make informed choices and curb political malpractices like horse-trading.

Accusing Congress and its allies of sowing discord among communities, Singh reaffirmed BJP's commitment to fair and inclusive governance, devoid of caste or religious bias.





Highlighting the Modi government's track record, Singh asserted that it has maintained a clean slate in terms of corruption allegations, unlike the previous UPA regime where several ministers faced imprisonment due to corruption charges.

Singh lauded BJP's track record of fulfilling its electoral promises, citing examples such as the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.



Addressing concerns about national security, Singh assured that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's borders are secure.





In addition to Singrauli, Singh also addressed a rally in Sidhi, underscoring BJP's commitment to its principles and accomplishments during its tenure.



