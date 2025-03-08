One-Month-Old Infant Crushed to Death During Police Raid in Rajasthan

A tragic incident in Rajasthan's Alwar district has left the nation in shock after a one-month-old infant was crushed to death during a police raid. The incident occurred in the early hours of March 7, during a police operation in the Kherli village. Authorities have come under severe criticism from local residents and human rights organizations following the heartbreaking incident.

The police had launched the raid as part of their crackdown on illegal activities in the area, specifically targeting criminal elements believed to be involved in illicit liquor trade and drug distribution. According to local sources, the infant’s family was present at the location during the raid. Amid the chaos of the police operation, which included forceful entry into homes and the use of crowd control methods, the infant was accidentally crushed in the ensuing panic.

Witnesses say that the infant was in the arms of her mother when the raid unfolded. The police actions reportedly caused a stampede-like situation, with officers rushing to secure the area, leading to the tragic death of the young child. The mother, who was in deep shock, was unable to prevent the fatal accident in the confusion and commotion.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with both local residents and human rights organizations condemning the police's heavy-handed tactics during the raid. Critics argue that the police should have exercised greater caution, particularly given that children and other vulnerable individuals were present in the area.

“The death of an innocent child is deeply saddening. This could have been avoided had the police shown more restraint and planning during the operation,” said a local resident. Human rights groups have also called for a thorough investigation into the actions of the police during the raid and for accountability to be ensured.

The Rajasthan Police, in a statement, expressed regret over the tragic death and announced that a high-level inquiry would be conducted. The state government has pledged support to the grieving family and assured that justice will be served.

As of now, no police officers have been held accountable for the incident, but public pressure is mounting for strict action. The investigation continues as the family mourns the loss of their child, and the community calls for reforms in police operations, especially in areas with a high population of vulnerable individuals.