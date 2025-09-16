One Lakh Cataract Surgeries In Maharashtra To Mark Modi's Birthday: BJP

More than one lakh cataract surgeries will be performed in Maharashtra during a fortnight-long drive to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, state BJP president Ravindra Chavan said on Tuesday.

The party will also arrange eye check-up of at least 10 lakh people and distribute spectacles to the needy during the drive, to be held from September 17 to October 2, Chavan told reporters in Mumbai.Modi will be celebrating his 75th birthday on September 17.“We will bring together NGOs, other organisations and social groups to perform more than one lakh cataract operations, ensure eye check-ups for 10 lakh people and provide spectacles to the needy, Chavan said.The drive is being projected as a service initiative by the BJP. “This is an attempt to connect with people in the state,” Chavan said.Blood donation camps will also be organised during the drive, Chavan said. “We have chalked out 17 programmes to be implemented during this fortnight,” he added.Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has held meetings with state ministers and BJP leaders to ensure the successful organisation of events, he said.On criticism by opposition parties over the state’s financial condition, Chavan said, “Instead of what the opposition is saying, it is necessary for the state to do what is good and required for common people. We are determined to provide ‘roti, kapda and makaan’ to people and will continue to work on our chosen path.”