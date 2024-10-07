One killed, two injured in clashes in Tripura

Agartala: One person was killed and two others were injured in clashes between two communities over collection of Durga puja subscriptions in North Tripura district, police said Monday.



Eight people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the clashes on Sunday at Kamatala market and its adjacent areas. "One person succumbed to his bullet injury. Two others were also injured in the clash over the collection of puja subscriptions at Kadamtala. At least eight people have been arrested," North Tripura Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhanupada Chakraborty told PTI.

Personnel of Assam Rifles and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) have been deployed in sensitive areas of Kadamtala, he said, adding that senior police officials are camping there. During the clashes, two houses were vandalised by the mob and heavy police deployment was made to bring the situation under control, the SP said.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Kadamtala area on Sunday, following the clash, police said. Dharmanagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sajal Debnath clamped the curbs under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita at Kadamtala till Wednesday to restore normality.

Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman slammed Chief Minister Manik Saha for being "inactive" after the violence in the Kadamtala area under the Dharmanagar subdivision broke out. There shall be a limit for being inactive. When two persons died in clashes at Kadamtala, the chief minister was busy inaugurating Durga pujas. I appeal for maintaining peace and tranquillity," Roy Barman wrote on Facebook.