One killed, Three Critically Injured as Car, Auto-Rickshaw Catch Fire After Collision in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: One person was charred to death and three others sustained critical burn injuries after a car and an auto-rickshaw caught fire following a head-on collision near Vetkhal Ghat in the Datapaju area of Phulbani town in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The deceased was identified as the driver of the auto-rickshaw, who was reportedly trapped inside the vehicle when it burst into flames after the collision. Two passengers travelling in the auto-rickshaw also suffered severe burn injuries and were rescued with the help of local residents, sources said.

The car involved in the accident was carrying two occupants. While the driver allegedly fled the scene immediately after the crash, the other occupant sustained burn injuries and was taken to hospital along with the injured auto-rickshaw passengers. All three injured persons were admitted to Phulbani District Headquarters Hospital, where their condition was stated to be critical.

Following information about the incident, three fire tenders from the Phulbani Fire Services, accompanied by police personnel, rushed to the spot. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control. By then, the auto-rickshaw had been completely gutted, while the car also suffered extensive damage.

Preliminary reports suggest that the collision occurred on a hilly stretch of the road near Vetkhal Ghat, an area known for sharp bends and low visibility. However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the collision. Efforts are underway to trace the absconding car driver, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry, officials said.