One Escapee From Odisha’s Choudwar Circle Jail-Break Arrested In Uttar Pradesh

Bhubaneswar: In a significant breakthrough in the Choudwar Circle Jail-break case, Odisha Police have arrested one of the two inmates who escaped from the high-security Choudwar Circle Jail in Cuttack district. The accused was apprehended from the Vrindavan Math area in Vrindavan after a coordinated inter-state operation, officials said on Saturday.

According to police sources, the two prisoners had escaped during the Dussehra festivities, allegedly exploiting a lapse in on-duty supervision. Investigators said the duo cut through the bars of their cell and fled the facility, triggering a large-scale manhunt and raising serious concerns over prison security.

Following the escape, Odisha Police launched an extensive search operation spanning multiple districts and neighbouring states. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a special team tracked the movements of one of the fugitives to Vrindavan, where he was taken into custody after sustained surveillance and ground-level coordination with local authorities.

The state Director General of Police said efforts were continuing to capture the second escapee, with combing operations underway at several suspected hideouts. Security protocols across correctional facilities have also been reviewed and strengthened in the wake of the incident.

Police officials reiterated that the remaining absconder would be apprehended soon, adding that inter-state intelligence sharing had been intensified to prevent further evasion.