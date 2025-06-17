 Top
One Dead, Six Injured in Blast at Pharma Unit in Nagpur

PTI
17 Jun 2025 3:26 PM IST

Explosion in glass line reactor of Ankit Pulps and Boards factory; cause yet to be determined

A blast at a pharmaceutical plant in Bhilgaon, Nagpur killed one and injured six others, with one in critical condition.

Nagpur: One person died and six others were injured in a blast at a pharma company's unit in Nagpur district on Tuesday, police said.The blast occurred in a glass line reactor of the unit of Ankit Pulps and Boards Pvt Ltd at Bhilgaon in the eastern Maharashtra district, they said, adding a cause was not immediately known.

A senior police official told PTI that the explosion took place at around 11 am, killing one person and injuring half a dozen others. All the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in nearby Kamptee town and one of them is in critical condition, he informed. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) which is used in pharmaceutical and food industries. MCC is primarily used as an excipient1 (binder/filler) in the pharmaceutical industry. According to its website, the firm delves into the manufacture of excipients for use in diverse pharmaceutical segments.
pharma blast nagpur One killed one killed in explosion 
Rest of India Maharashtra Nagpur 
