One Dead, Several Injured As Shopping Complex Collapses In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A two-storey shopping complex collapsed near the bus stand in Odisha’s Koraput town on Saturday, leaving one person dead and several others injured, some of them seriously.

The deceased was identified as B. Loknath Patra, the owner of the complex, who was trapped under the debris. At least three others were rescued with injuries during operations carried out by the Fire Services and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF).

Eyewitnesses said panic ensued when loud cracking noises were heard from the building, prompting many people inside to flee. While several managed to escape, Patra was crushed as the structure gave way.

Officials said only the end portion of the market complex collapsed, while the rest of the building remained intact. Continuous rainfall over the past few days may have weakened the decades-old structure, though the exact cause will be confirmed after a structural assessment.

Senior district officials, including the Koraput Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Varma, rushed to the site and supervised the rescue operations. The police cordoned off the area to regulate crowds and ensure smooth evacuation.

The mishap occurred in a densely populated area, raising fears of a higher casualty toll. However, after over two hours of search operations, authorities confirmed that no additional victims were trapped under the rubble.

The injured were rushed to the local Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital.

“We urge the district authorities to identify unsafe buildings in the town to prevent such mishaps. This is one of the oldest urban centres in Odisha, with many British-era structures as well as unplanned constructions put up by locals without following prescribed norms and plans. Several houses have been built without pillars, as some residents believe they are unnecessary in this hilly area. The portion of the complex that collapsed today also lacked pillars,” said a local resident.