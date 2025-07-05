 Top
One Dead, Several Feared Trapped in Jharkhand Coal Mine Collapse

Nation
DC Correspondent
5 July 2025 11:09 AM IST

Portion of mine caves in during suspected illegal mining in Ramgarh’s Karma area; rescue operations underway

A coal mine collapse in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district has left one person dead and several others feared trapped amid ongoing rescue efforts.

Ramgarh: One person was killed and some others were feared trapped after a portion of a coal mine collapsed during illegal mining in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in the early hours at Karma area in the district.

An administrative team has been dispatched for relief and rescue operation, they said. "One body has been recovered so far and rescue operation is underway, as more people are suspected to be trapped," Kuju Police Outpost in-charge Ashutosh Kumar Singh told PTI. He said that some villagers were involved in illegal mining of coal at the site.
Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz told PTI: We received information about the incident in the morning. An administrative team has been sent to the spot to investigate the matter.
( Source : PTI )
