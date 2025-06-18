One Dead, One Missing As Tourists Swept Away At Tajpur Beach

Bhubaneswar: What was meant to be a leisurely seaside outing turned tragic on Wednesday morning when three tourists were swept away by powerful waves while bathing at Tajpur Beach along the West Bengal-Odisha border, according to reports.

Rescue teams managed to pull out two of the victims — one of whom was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital in Jaleswar, while the other was saved. The third person remains missing, and an intensive search operation is currently underway, involving trained divers and coastal patrol units.

According to sources, the incident occurred early in the morning when the group ventured into the sea, unaware of the hazardous conditions. Sudden strong waves overpowered them, dragging all three into deeper waters.

The victims are believed to be residents of Barasat in West Bengal, though their identities have yet to be officially confirmed by authorities.

This incident adds to a worrying pattern of water-related tragedies in the region. In the past 30 days alone, four lives have been lost in similar mishaps across Odisha:

In Mayurbhanj district, two youths from Madhuban drowned while bathing at Lulung Waterfall near Similipal. The duo, part of a picnic group, slipped into a deep pool and were later recovered by locals and fire services personnel.

In Koraput district, a young man and a woman were found dead in the Jalaput reservoir near Lamtaput after being reported missing the previous evening. Their bodies were recovered following an extensive search by fire services.

With the onset of the monsoon, authorities have issued fresh warnings about the dangers of swimming or bathing in natural water bodies, where deceptive undercurrents and sudden water level surges pose serious risks — even to experienced swimmers. Police and local administrations have urged the public to exercise extreme caution and avoid such activities unless adequate safety arrangements are in place.