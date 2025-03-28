Once again Srinagar’s Grand Mosque shut; Mirwaiz Umar barred from joining Shab-e-Qadr congregation

Srinagar: The authorities on Thursday evening again closed the entrances and doors of Srinagar’s Grand Mosque and informed the management of the place of worship that the Shab-e-Qadr or Laylat al-Qadr congregation cannot be held there.

Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric and chairman of his faction of separatist Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who was scheduled to deliver a sermon at the annual congregation at the historic place of Muslim worship wrote on ‘X’, “Conveyed to Auqaf by authorities, that on the highly revered night of Laylat al-Qadr when Muslims around the world supplicate and seek Allah’s forgiveness throughout the holy and blessed night, central Jama Masjid Srinagar will be closed to the people and no shab (waking all night in prayers and worship) or prayers will be allowed there”.

He added, “It is extremely regrettable and condemnable that the insensitivity of those in power will deprive tens of thousands of Muslims who for generations visit Jama Masjid on this night, of spiritual solace and worship, causing them and me great grief and dismay.”

Former chief minister and president of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti termed it a collective punishment of the people of Kashmir and said that apparently the government views every Kashmir as a potential separatist. Taking to the microblogging site, she said, “The shutdown of Jama Masjid on the sacred night of Laylat al-Qadr represents another example of collective punishment imposed on Kashmiris. The government which claims and celebrates that it has eradicated separatism persists in viewing every Kashmiri as a potential separatist. Their false narrative of having restored total normalcy is exposed when a historic mosque is closed off to worshippers on a night so deeply cherished by all.”

Her daughter Iltija Mufti reposted the Mirwaiz’s post with the remarks that shutting down the Grand Mosque on the auspicious occasion of Laylat al-Qadr is “utterly insensitive and blatant disregard on behalf of Lieutenant Governor administration towards the religious sensitivities of Kashmiri Muslims.” She also said, “Even after an elected government with a full majority nothing has changed in Kashmir.”

Muslims believe that Shab-e-Qadr or Laylat al-Qadr (the night of power) is as good as a thousand months of worshipping. As per the Islamic belief, it is the night when the Quran was first sent down from heaven to the world and also the night when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

Meanwhile, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings to the people on the eve of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumu'atul-Wida, the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan.

In a message, the Lt. Governor said, “On the auspicious occasions of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumu'atul-Wida, I convey my hearty greetings and felicitations to all and wish them health, happiness and prosperity. May the Almighty accept all our prayers and continue to guide us on the path of compassion, love and harmony”.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in a separate message said, "It is the unique and holy night when Almighty Allah chose to reveal the holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) for the guidance of mankind.” He added that the occasion provides an opportunity to us to spend the night in praying and seeking forgiveness and blessings from Allah. He also extended warm greetings to people on the eve of Jumu'atul-Wida , hoping the month-long fasting and penance is accepted by Almighty Allah.