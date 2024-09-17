On His 74th Birthday, PM Modi Launches Subhadra Yojana in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of his 74th birthday, launched the much-projected Subhadra Yojana during a grand event held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The scheme aims to empower women across the state through direct financial aid.

A crowd of over one lakh people, the majority being women, attended the monumental event. The launch was marked by the disbursement of Rs 5,000 each to the bank accounts of 25 lakh women beneficiaries. As part of the Subhadra Yojana, every eligible woman will receive a total of Rs 50,000 over a period of five years, in ten equal installments.

Accompanying Prime Minister Modi at the launch were prominent figures including Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, deputy chief ministers Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo and Pravati Parida; Union ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan, alongside BJP MPs, MLAs, and various dignitaries.

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the BJP's commitment to empowering women and fulfilling the promises made during the election campaign.

“We had promised this before the elections, and today we have delivered. This scheme is a step towards the socio-economic upliftment of our mothers and sisters, providing them with the freedom to use this financial support according to their needs and aspirations,” he stated.

In addition to the Subhadra Yojana, PM Modi also laid the foundation for several key infrastructure projects in Odisha, including new railway lines and national highway expansions.

“These developments will further accelerate the state's journey towards progress and prosperity,” he added.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his gratitude, saying, “It is a matter of pride for Odisha that Prime Minister Modi chose this day to visit our state and launch the Subhadra Yojana. This scheme is a fulfillment of our party’s commitment to bringing transformative welfare initiatives to the people of Odisha.”

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida highlighted the scale of the initiative: “Subhadra Yojana is not just a promise by PM Modi but a demonstration of our dedication to the welfare of women. We aim to extend the scheme to one crore women, and as of today, 72 lakh have already registered. By the end of this year, we will reach over a crore women across the state.”

The Subhadra Yojana* is widely seen as a game-changer for women in Odisha, offering them financial independence and opportunities for socio-economic development. The launch has sparked excitement and anticipation among beneficiaries, with the initiative set to make a significant impact in the years to come.