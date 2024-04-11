OMCs Told to Create Awareness on Right to Vote to Voters at Petrol Bunks

Vijayawada: Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena called for creating awareness on the right to vote among the voters involving the public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) at the petrol bunks in the state in the wake of ensuing polls.

In a meeting held with the representatives from the HPCL, IOCL and BPCL here on Wednesday, he said that the Election Commission of India issued directions to involve OMCs to bring about awareness among the voters as part of Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation. He asked the support of OMCs to take up such a programme by displaying the hoardings with the writings on the polling date and also the need to exercise adult franchise and said that as such hoardings would come with the logo of ECI, the OMCs need to display them at their petrol bunks for the benefit of the voters. He informed them that how the postal department was contributing its share to bring about awareness among voters on the right to exercise their vote in the upcoming elections, they should also do the same.

The representatives from the OMCs responded positively to take up an awareness programme for the benefit of voters. OMCs state level coordinator and deputy general manager J. Sanjay Kumar, HPCL chief general manager Aditya Anand, IOCL representative A. Anil Kumar and BPCL territory manager Prasad Rajwade were present.