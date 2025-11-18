Omar, Mufti Demand Answers on Lethal Explosives Stored at Srinagar PS

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday called for strict punishment against those involved in the Delhi blast and the so-called “white collar” terror module, while cautioning against targeting innocent civilians.

Speaking to reporters after visiting victims of (Srinagar’s) Nowgam police station blast, Abdullah emphasised that not every Kashmiri Muslim should be viewed with suspicion. “I raised this at the North Zone Chief Ministers’ conference. I urged the Centre not to generalise or stigmatise the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Reiterating his earlier stance, Abdullah demanded the harshest punishment for the perpetrators of the November 10 Delhi blast, which killed 15 and injured several others. The attack involved a car laden with explosives driven by Dr. Umar Nabi from J&K’s Pulwama district.

Abdullah also visited families affected by the accidental Nowgam explosion, which claimed nine lives—five police personnel and four civilians—and injured 32. He assured full government support and expressed gratitude to hospital staff for their swift response.

On compensation, he confirmed ex-gratia relief from the Chief Minister’s fund and said structural damage claims were being processed. He also promised a government job for the family of Muhammad Shafi Parray, a tailor who died in the blast, under the revised SRO scheme. The J&K SRO-43 scheme, introduced in 1994, provides benefits to the dependents of individuals who die as a result of militancy-related activities, including financial assistance and compassionate appointments.

Regarding the Nowgam incident, Abdullah said investigations are ongoing to determine how such a large quantity of explosives was stored and handled. “We must understand what went wrong to prevent such tragedies in the future,” he added.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, visiting the family of Inspector Peer Asrar ul Haq—one of the victims—criticised the handling of ammonium nitrate and said trained professionals should have been deployed. She called the tragedy avoidable and urged the government to provide compensation and honour the deceased with bravery awards.

On the Delhi blast, Mufti echoed Abdullah’s concerns, warning against collective punishment and urging that only those proven guilty be held accountable. She stressed the need for safety protocols and professional handling of hazardous materials.

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami expressed alarm over reports of harassment faced by Kashmiri students and labourers across the country in the aftermath of the Delhi blast. He warned that such actions foster fear and alienation among youth.

“Indiscriminate arrests and suspicion only deepen divides,” Tarigami said in a signed statement here. “We must protect innocent citizens and create an environment of trust and security, especially for students and workers,” he added.

The CPIM leader urged law enforcement to act responsibly and ensure that no innocent person becomes a victim of fear or profiling.