Omar assures J&K UT status is temporary, vows statehood soon

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Monday that he had received high-level assurances that the Union Territory (UT) status of Jammu and Kashmir is only temporary, promising a return to statehood soon. Addressing administrative secretaries in Srinagar, Abdullah emphasized that this temporary governance structure should not be exploited for personal gain or political advantage, cautioning officials about any misuse of power.

In his address, Abdullah highlighted the challenges posed by the current hybrid governance model in Jammu and Kashmir, where the UT status allows some powers to remain with the Lieutenant Governor while state administration functions continue under local oversight. He cautioned against exploiting any perceived loopholes within this arrangement, saying, “I am aware that some may see this system as an opportunity to gain an advantage, but this shield is temporary.”





Referring to an “integrity pledge” he had administered to the bureaucrats, Abdullah reminded them that the expectations of transparency and ethical conduct remained firm despite the UT designation. He stated, “If anyone believes that the UT status will protect them from accountability, remember, this protection is only temporary.”

Abdullah also alluded to recent meetings in Delhi, where he received strong commitments from the central government about reinstating statehood and granting constitutional rights back to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K Cabinet had recently passed a resolution on October 16, calling for the restoration of statehood in its original form. This resolution, approved by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, marked a step towards fulfilling the long-standing demand for statehood.

Upon his return from Delhi, where he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Abdullah urged officials to lead by example, demonstrating honesty and integrity in governance. “Once full statehood is restored,” he noted, “there will be no room for exploiting the system.” His words reflected a call for accountability, with Abdullah affirming that the region’s ultimate goal is to reclaim its identity and protect its constitutional rights.







