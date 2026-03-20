Omar Abdullah Backs Administrative Transfer Move Amid West Bengal Poll Row

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday came out in support of his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee amid an intensifying controversy over the large-scale transfer of officials in her state ahead of elections, asserting that electoral victories are secured by political leadership rather than by bureaucratic machinery.

Responding to remarks made by Banerjee on social media, Abdullah observed that such sweeping administrative reshuffles are often witnessed in states not governed by the ruling party at the Centre, with West Bengal being a frequent example. Despite this, confidence was expressed by him that these developments would have little bearing on the final electoral outcome, underlining that officers do not win elections for political parties—leaders do.

Abdullah further remarked that no degree of intervention or alleged gerrymandering by constitutional authorities would be able to alter the people’s verdict, predicting a decisive mandate for the incumbent state leadership once votes are counted.

He wrote on 'X', "These sweeping transfers only happen in non-BJP ruled states & especially in West Bengal but that’s no surprise. However, West Bengal will once again prove what I have always believed to be true - officers don’t win elections for political parties, the leaders of political parties do. No amount of effort by the Election Commission to gerrymander will change the results. Come counting day Mamata Didi will win a thumping majority."

The comments added to a growing chorus of political reactions surrounding the actions of the election authority in the run-up to the polls.

Earlier, Banerjee had launched a strong critique of the Election Commission of India (ECI), describing the manner in which the state was being singled out as unprecedented and deeply alarming. It was alleged that more than fifty senior officials, including top bureaucrats and police officers, were transferred even before the formal announcement of the election schedule, a move characterised as extraordinary and unjustified.

She termed the actions as political interference of the highest order, accusing the Commission of eroding constitutional values by politicising institutions that are expected to function impartially. Concerns were also raised over delays in the publication of supplementary electoral rolls, with allegations that directives issued by the Supreme Court were not being duly followed.

Further intensifying the criticism, the West Bengal Chief Minister alleged that senior officers from key departments were being selectively removed to deliberately weaken the administrative framework of the state. This, she claimed, formed part of a broader design to exert control through coercion and institutional manipulation rather than democratic means.

Questioning the intent behind these actions, she accused the ruling party at the Centre of attempting to seize power through intimidation and misuse of constitutional bodies. Emphasising public resolve, she asserted that the people of the state would resist such efforts and decisively reject any attempt to impose a divisive agenda.

The supportive remarks from J&K Chief Minister come at a time when political reactions continue to pour in from across the country, as scrutiny intensifies over the ECI’s actions ahead of the crucial polls in the eastern state.