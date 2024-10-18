Omar Abdullah Passes Resolution For J&K Statehood

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday passed a resolution to restore the statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.



According to media reports, the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet in its first meeting passed a resolution urging the Union government to restore statehood.



As per the reports, the draft of the resolution has been prepared and the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will fly to Delhi in a couple of days and will handover the draft to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the restoration of statehood.



Congress, an ally of the National Conference, decided not to join the J&K Cabinet until statehood was restored.



The Indian government abrogated the Article 370 in 2019 and the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories - Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

