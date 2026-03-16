Omar Abdullah Opens Asia's Largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar to Visitors

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday threw open Asia's largest tulip garden on the banks of Dal Lake here for visitors, and hoped that the tourism sector bounces back from the setbacks of last year.

Abdullah was accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues and National Conference MLAs to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden on Cheshma Shahi Road, officials said.

"This will be a new start for those associated with the tourism industry. They had to go through a very tough phase. However, the situation keeps changing, and we hope that it improves to enable people from outside to come and enjoy the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir," Abdullah told reporters. The tulip garden was among 44 destinations closed for tourists last year following the Pahalgam terror attack in April that killed 26 people. It reopened this year after a security audit. Abdullah said various stakeholders are working on making floriculture a commercial venture whereby flowers grown here are exported to other parts of the country.

People visit the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden after it opened to visitors, in Srinagar, Monday, March 16, 2026. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)

"Most things are in place. A reliable cold chain is the issue right now. Once we get that, be it through rail or air, this sector can bloom," he said.

Abdullah also said that efforts are underway to develop tulip bulbs locally to save the expenditure on importing them from the Netherlands. "This will save foreign exchange as well," he said. On security at tourist places, Abdullah said those responsible for security would definitely make their presence felt at all the tourist destinations. The garden was opened for visitors almost 10 days ahead of schedule, as the Valley experienced warmer days that led to early blooming of the flowers. The garden, which was added to the tourist spots of Kashmir in 2008, is usually opened for visitors in the last week of March. However, as Kashmir witnessed the hottest February in decades, the tulips started to bloom early.

People visit the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden after it opened to visitors, in Srinagar, Monday, March 16, 2026. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)

More than 70 varieties of tulips will be on display at the garden as the floriculture department has increased the density of bulbs to give a richer look to the garden, where over 1.8 million bulbs have been planted.