Omar Abdullah invites MK Stalin & KTR to visit J&K

Srinagar: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah who is likely to take over as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir at the head of an NC-Congress coalition government has thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin and working president of BRS and former minister of Telangana Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao popularly known as KTR for their extended felicitation over his election victory and invited them to visit the Union Territory soon.

While congratulating the NC-Congress alliance and the people of J&K over the “stupendous victory” in the just concluded J&K Assembly elections, Mr. Stalin, in a post on ‘X’, said that it is the mandate to fulfill the aspirations of the people by seeking to restore their dignity and the statehood of J&K than just being a win for the INDIA bloc.

He said, “This is more than just a win for #INDIA and democracy—it's a mandate to fulfill the aspirations of restoring the dignity and statehood of Jammu and Kashmir that the Union BJP Government unjustly stripped away. This moment marks the beginning of a just and inclusive future that honours the hopes of every Kashmiri”.

Replying to the post, Mr. Abdullah said, “Thank you very much Thiru for your kind words. The people of J&K have a lot of expectations from this mandate and your blessings will help as the alliance navigates the challenges ahead. I hope you are able to visit J&K soon.”

KTR also took to the microblogging site to congratulate Mr. Abdullah. He said, “Congratulations, Omar Abdullah. What a terrific comeback? Like they say, you made sure your comeback was better than the setback.” Extending his best wishes to the NC leader, KTR also hoped that the statehood would be restored to J&K soon. He said, “Best wishes in governing the most beautiful state of India (in anticipation that statehood will be restored soonest)”

While thanking KTR, Mr. Abdullah said that setbacks are only opportunities to learn and improve. He said, “Thank you very much, KTR Sahib. Setbacks are only opportunities to learn and improve but in this case, the credit is all to the voters of J&K for the way they reposed faith in the democratic process. I look forward to welcoming you here one of these days soon.”