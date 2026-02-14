Omar Abdullah Flags Risks to Kashmir’s Fruit Industry From India–US Trade

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday voiced strong reservations about the proposed India–US trade agreement, cautioning that it could severely undermine Jammu and Kashmir’s horticulture sector if not carefully addressed.

Speaking at the Kisan Mela organiSed by Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Abdullah highlighted that the duty-free import of American agricultural products—particularly fruits, nuts, walnuts, and almonds—poses a direct threat to local growers who have invested heavily in improving quality and productivity over recent years.

The India–US interim trade framework includes provisions for tariff reductions or eliminations on a wide range of American agricultural products. These cover tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, soybean oil, wine, and spirits, among others. While the agreement is framed as “reciprocal and mutually beneficial,” it effectively opens Indian markets to cheaper imports from the US, raising fears of an uneven playing field for domestic producers.

For J&K, where apples, walnuts, and almonds form the backbone of the rural economy, such concessions could destabilise livelihoods and erode the competitive edge painstakingly built through Controlled Atmosphere (CA) storage facilities and the introduction of new high-yield varieties.

Abdullah argued that the arrangement risks devaluing local produce, with better-quality imports dominating the market while domestic fruits are relegated to lower price brackets. He stressed that growers in the region have made significant strides in enhancing quality, yet the influx of duty-free imports could undo these gains. “If global markets open up further, we have to enhance our productivity and maintain top quality standards to safeguard our growers’ interests,” he said, underscoring the urgency of equipping farmers to compete globally.

At the same time, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to strengthening the rural economy through technological interventions and organic farming practices. He pointed to recent budgetary measures that prioritise sectors such as sericulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, floriculture, and dairy development. Agricultural universities like SKUAST, he noted, are playing a pivotal role in providing technology-driven solutions to farmers, thereby enabling them to adapt to changing market dynamics.

Events like the Kisan Mela and the agri-tech festival ‘GONGUL’ were also highlighted as crucial platforms for disseminating knowledge and innovation among farmers. Abdullah expressed confidence that these initiatives, combined with a focus on organic and technology-driven farming, could help J&K’s growers withstand external pressures and sustain their livelihoods.

In addition to trade concerns, Abdullah emphasised the importance of regional stability, particularly in neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. He noted that peaceful and democratic neighbours are essential for India’s progress, expressing hope that Bangladesh’s new government would work towards strengthening bilateral ties. “Stable neighbours benefit everyone. No country wants unrest or strained relations in its neighbourhood,” he remarked, linking regional stability with economic resilience.