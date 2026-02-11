Omar Abdullah Expresses Regret as BJP Intensifies Protests in J&K Assembly

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly witnessed repeated disruptions on Wednesday as BJP legislators escalated their protest over an alleged remark made by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the ongoing Budget Session. The controversy stemmed from Abdullah’s reported use of the phrase “Inko juute padee”, which BJP members described as inappropriate and unbecoming of the dignity of the House.

Speaking in the Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed regret over the remarks, clarifying that he had no intention of hurting anyone. “I regret my remarks if they have caused any hurt. My comments were directed at them and not at their family members,” he said. Abdullah further alleged that the opposition’s “field commander”—a pointed reference to Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma—had dragged his late grandfather into the exchange while leaving the House, a move he described as unwarranted and provocative.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLAs had risen in protest, terming the Chief Minister’s reported comment as unacceptable and contrary to legislative decorum. Raising slogans inside the Assembly, they demanded that Abdullah withdraw the remark and tender an unconditional apology. Their protest led to a brief walkout, after which they returned to the House but continued to insist that the Chief Minister acknowledge the statement as a “slip of the tongue,” express regret, and formally apologise.

The Chief Minister’s remark had come amid heated exchanges with the opposition, particularly the LoP Sunil Sharma from the BJP. Abdullah appeared to taunt the BJP members, implying they had been severely reprimanded-metaphorically "beaten with shoes" by the Union Home Minister. "Lagta hai aapko Home Minister Sahab se pade hai jute (It seems the Home Minister has beaten them with shoes) suggested the LoP's tone had softened due to central leadership pressure. This sparked strong objections from BJP legislators, who called it inappropriate and a breach of parliamentary decorum.

Despite the uproar, sloganeering, and repeated interruptions, the proceedings of the House continued. The ninth day of the Budget Session thus unfolded amid heightened political tension, with BJP legislators staging a coordinated walkout to press their demand for an apology.

Adding to the charged atmosphere, Minister for education and health Sakina Itoo strongly criticised the conduct of BJP legislators, calling their behaviour unprecedented in her two decades of legislative experience. Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly complex, she said, “In my 20 years in this House, I have never seen the kind of misbehaviour that BJP members are displaying today. They are lying relentlessly. This is new to my experience.” She recalled that even during Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary’s speech the previous day, BJP members had made objectionable remarks. “Apne apna chehra dekha hai (have you seen your face)? Is this the way? How do they talk?” she asked, condemning the tone and language used by the opposition.

Itoo further noted that after three days of discussion, the Chief Minister had finally risen to respond to the Budget debate, but the opposition disrupted the proceedings and behaved inappropriately. She asserted that before any further business could be conducted, BJP members owed the House an apology for their conduct.

Amid the competing demands, accusations, and counter-accusations, the Assembly continued its business. The Chief Minister’s expression of regret helped ease tensions on the floor of the House, offering a temporary pause to the escalating confrontation. However, given the deep political rivalries and the charged atmosphere that has defined the ongoing session, the Assembly is likely to witness further friction in the days ahead. The incident may have subsided for the moment, but the underlying discord between the treasury benches and the opposition suggests that open clashes are far from over.