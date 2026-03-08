Olive Ridley Turtle Lays Eggs For First Time At Puri’s Blue Flag Beach

BHUBANESWAR: In a rare and encouraging development for marine conservation, an Olive Ridley sea turtle has laid eggs for the first time at the Blue Flag beach in Odisha’s Puri, officials said on Sunday.

According to sources, the turtle arrived on the beach late on Saturday night and laid 114 eggs, marking the first recorded instance of nesting by the species at the internationally recognised Blue Flag beach. Beach management staff kept vigil at the site overnight to ensure the safety of the eggs.

On Sunday morning, the eggs were carefully collected and handed over to officials of the Odisha Forest Department, who later transferred them to a protected hatchery for incubation.

The development has generated considerable excitement among wildlife enthusiasts and conservation authorities, as Olive Ridley turtles are typically known to nest at specific mass nesting sites along the Odisha coast.

To facilitate safe nesting and protect turtle eggs, the forest department has already established 13 hatcheries along the coast between the Devi River mouth and Puri. These hatcheries are designed to safeguard eggs from predators and environmental threats until the hatchlings emerge.

Forest officials have also implemented several protective measures along the coastline to minimise disturbances during the nesting period, allowing turtles to safely reach the shore and lay eggs. However, officials from the district forest division were not immediately available for comment on the latest nesting incident.

Notably, well ahead of the nesting season, the Odisha government had imposed a seven-month ban on marine fishing from November 1 last year, a move aimed at ensuring safe breeding and nesting conditions for the endangered Olive Ridley turtles.

Under the directive, fishing within 20 kilometres of the coastline has been prohibited until May 31. The restriction also covers the river mouths of Rushikulya, Dhamra and Devi, which are among the three major mass nesting sites for Olive Ridley turtles along the Odisha coast.

Conservationists believe the latest nesting at Puri’s Blue Flag beach reflects the positive impact of sustained protection measures and growing ecological awareness along the state’s coastline.