Official’s Suicide: Ex-Punjab Minister Bhullar Booked

Chandigarh: Police have booked former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in connection with the alleged suicide of a Punjab State Warehousing Corporation official, following a complaint by the victim’s family.

Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, district manager of the corporation in Amritsar, allegedly died by suicide on Saturday. An FIR has been registered at Ranjit Avenue police station against Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and personal assistant Dilbag Singh under sections related to abetment of suicide, criminal intimidation and common intention of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The case was registered on a complaint by Randhawa’s wife, Upinder Kaur, who alleged that her husband was under pressure to award a warehouse tender to Bhullar’s father and was threatened when he did not comply.

According to the FIR, tenders were issued in October last year for construction of warehouses, and Randhawa had refused to favour any bidder against rules.

Kaur alleged that Bhullar demanded cancellation of the tender and reissue in favour of his father and that her husband was subjected to threats and harassment.

She further alleged that Randhawa was called to Bhullar’s residence on March 13, where he was humiliated and assaulted, and forced to admit to taking money for allotting the tender.

Police said Randhawa recorded a video before consuming poison, in which he accused the minister of harassment.

“Kha layi 'celphos' tuhade yaar ne. Minister Laljit Bhullar de dar ton. Hun nahi main bachda,” Randhawa said in the clip.

Bhullar denied the allegations, terming them baseless.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked Bhullar to step down from the Cabinet and ordered an inquiry into the incident. The minister subsequently resigned.

The Chief Minister said an impartial probe would be conducted and assured that no negligence would be tolerated.

Opposition parties criticised the government following the incident and demanded action.



