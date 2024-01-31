Officials Inspect Musi Riverfront, Plan Development

Hyderabad: With the state government tasking the job of developing the Musi riverfront on the 55-km stretch in Hyderabad to line departments, officials recently visited the site.

A joint inspection from the Tipu Khan Bridge to Bapu Ghat on the Musi river was carried out recently. Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) principal secretary Dana Kishore, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose and joint metropolitan commissioner of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Amrapali Kata and others inspected the site.The MA&UD department has decided to invite expression of Interest (EOI) for preparing a master plan for the riverfront.“We will soon carry out a drone survey to identify houses and other buildings and encroachments in the buffer and maximum flood levels of the river,” said an official of the Musi River Front Development Corporation Ltd (MRDCL). He further said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials that environmental conservation should be the top priority to maintain the ecological balance of the Musi river.