Officials in Fix with Internal Tussle within YSRC in Rayadurg

Anantapur: Official functions in Rayadurg assembly segment are witnessing a war of words between sitting YSRC MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, who has been denied re-nomination, and APIIC chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy, who as new in-charge of the party will be the next ruling party contestant from Rayadurg constituency.

Over the past few days, Ramachandra Reddy is participating in the state government official programmes, such as distribution of cheques to beneficiaries in all mandals of Rayadurg, as the sitting MLA. However, the entire programme is being led by YSRC party in-charge and APICC chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy.

During every programme, the two leaders criticising each other is embarrassing for the officials and other ruling party leaders. Ramachandra Reddy has been targeting Govinda Reddy saying getting the MLA ticket is not enough.

“Majority of YSRC leaders are in touch with me. They are ready to extend support to me by quitting the party at the right time. I have been available to people of Rayadurg for the past 15 years. I never stayed away from serving them even when I got defeated,” the sitting MLA declared at a programme on Saturday.

YSRC in-charge Govinda Reddy is a former MLA of TD who has joined YSRC. He says he spends his own money for serving the constituency. He has never escaped from service activities in the Rayadurg segment for the past 15 years.

Officials are facing embarrassing moments during every programme with heated exchanges going on between the two leaders.

TD in-charge Kalava Srinivasulu is hoping to benefit with the political clash between the two YSRC leaders.

It may be noted that Kapu Ramachandra Reddy has quit YSRC and is making efforts to join Congress. He has also met AICC member N. Raghuveera Reddy. Ramachandra Reddy has sought two tickets from Congress – Kalyandurg and Rayadurg – for his family.