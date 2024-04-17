Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy on Tuesday felicitated public prosecutors, doctors, staff of women safety wing, Hyderabad police and cyber crime, with cash rewards and appreciated them for their work.



The officials had nabbing accused individuals in different states, recovered money lost to frauds and facilitating the victims to receive the amounts through court orders, technical work in extraction and analysis of data, and for work in spreading awareness among the public.

Sreenivasa Reddy said that since the inception of women safety wing in June 2023, women police stations have effectively worked to help the victims of domestic violence. With the presence of SHE Teams, many offenders were caught red-handed, which resulted in convictions of 2-10 days along with fine.