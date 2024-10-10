Odisha’s Similipal Tiger Reserve reopens for tourists after monsoon closure

Bhubaneswar: After being closed for nearly four months due to the monsoon season, Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district has reopened its gates to tourists from Thursday.



The reserve, which is one of India’s largest and most ecologically diverse national parks, had been shut since June 12, marking the seasonal closure aimed at protecting wildlife and preventing accidents during heavy rains.

Nature enthusiasts and wildlife lovers can now enter the reserve from 6 am to 1 pm each day. Access is limited to 35 vehicles through the Jashipur-Kaliani gate and 25 vehicles through the Pithabata entry point, ensuring a controlled flow of visitors and minimal disturbance to the park's sensitive ecosystem.





The STR authorities have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety of both visitors and wildlife, as well as the conservation of the natural environment. This year, the reserve has been declared completely plastic-free, reinforcing efforts to maintain the pristine condition of its lush forests, rivers, and wildlife habitats.



Visitors are also treated to a cultural experience, as local tribal communities welcome tourists near the Jashipur gate with traditional dance and songs, offering a unique glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the region. For the convenience of visitors, cooked food is being provided inside the reserve by local self-help groups, supporting community livelihoods while offering a sustainable alternative to packaged foods.

In addition to exploring the park's rich biodiversity, including sightings of Bengal tigers, elephants, and over 200 species of birds, visitors are advised to adhere to strict guidelines. These measures are designed to ensure the protection of the fragile ecosystem, which includes dense forests, waterfalls, and endangered species.



Similipal’s reopening is a much-anticipated event for both domestic and international tourists, providing an opportunity to experience one of India’s natural treasures while also supporting conservation and local communities.