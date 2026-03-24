Odisha’s Paddy Procurement Nears Record 75 Lakh Tonnes; MSP Outgo Crosses Rs 16,986 Crore

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ongoing Kharif 2025–26 paddy procurement drive has gathered remarkable momentum, with total procurement nearing 75 lakh metric tonnes (MT), reflecting both administrative efficiency and strong farmer participation across the State.

According to state food supplies and welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra, by March 24, a total of 75.17 lakh MT of paddy has arrived in mandis, out of which 74.92 lakh MT has already been procured, benefiting over 18.03 lakh farmers. The scale of operations marks one of the most extensive procurement exercises undertaken in recent years.

The State has disbursed Rs 16,986.25 crore towards Minimum Support Price (MSP) payments, ensuring timely and direct financial support to farmers. In addition, Rs 5,241.43 crore has been released as input assistance, further strengthening rural liquidity and helping cultivators manage agricultural costs.

Millers have lifted 73.14 lakh MT of paddy for processing, indicating robust coordination between procurement agencies and rice millers. Officials said streamlined logistics and close monitoring have significantly reduced bottlenecks this season. However, about 1.78 lakh MT of paddy is still lying in mandis, while 1.08 lakh MT remains pending for acceptance by millers, suggesting the need for continued acceleration in lifting operations.

District-wise figures underline the dominance of western Odisha in paddy production. Bargarh leads the chart with over 7.69 lakh MT procured, followed by Kalahandi (6.43 lakh MT) and Ganjam (5.57 lakh MT). Other strong contributors include Bolangir, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Mayurbhanj, reaffirming their role as key agrarian hubs of the State.

Officials attributed the success of the procurement drive to improved digital payment systems, tighter field-level supervision and enhanced infrastructure at mandis. The direct transfer of MSP into farmers’ bank accounts has ensured transparency and minimized delays.

With procurement nearing its peak and most targets already achieved, Odisha’s paddy procurement model is being seen as a benchmark for efficient grain management. The substantial inflow of MSP payments and input assistance is expected to provide a significant boost to the rural economy, reinforcing agriculture as the backbone of the State’s growth story.