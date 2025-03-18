Odisha's HIV Cases Cross 63,000; Experts Call for Stronger Monitoring

Odisha has recorded a steady rise in HIV cases, with 63,742 infections reported as of December 2024, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling informed the State Assembly on Tuesday.

Despite ongoing government interventions, annual infections have increased from 2,341 in 2021 to 3,436 in 2023–24, highlighting persistent challenges in controlling the disease.

To combat the crisis, the state operates 167 standalone HIV counselling centres, 1,232 facility-based testing units, and seven private partnership clinics. Additionally, 52 targeted intervention projects and seven link worker programs are working to reduce transmission among high-risk groups across 800 villages.

While these initiatives aim to improve prevention and testing, the continuous rise in cases points to gaps in outreach and effectiveness. The government has not disclosed specific reasons for the increase, but factors such as limited access to education, social stigma, and migration-related transmission are believed to be contributing.

The growing HIV crisis coincides with other public health challenges, including kidney disease, which has affected 15,752 people in Odisha. The state has allocated 511 dialysis beds across 68 centres to address renal care, though disparities in healthcare access remain a concern.

Health experts are urging the government to strengthen monitoring, expand rural outreach, and integrate HIV prevention into broader health programs. Special efforts are underway to curb transmission among migrant workers, a high-risk group. Awareness campaigns have also been launched at 11 railway stations and major bus terminals to educate travellers about prevention and early testing.

Despite government efforts, the rising infection rates underscore the need for more targeted strategies and greater public awareness to curb the spread of HIV in Odisha.