Odisha’s Former Congress Leader Mohammed Moquim To Launch New Political Party On April 8

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant political development in Odisha, former Congress leader Mohammed Moquim is set to launch a new political party on April 8, nearly four months after being expelled from the Indian National Congress for alleged anti-party activities.

According to sources, the proposed party is likely to be named “Odisha Janata Congress.” The formal announcement will be made at a public programme at the Exhibition Ground, where supporters and representatives from different political backgrounds are expected to attend.

Moquim, who previously represented the Cuttack-Barabati constituency in the Odisha Assembly, said the new political platform aims to offer an alternative voice in the state’s political landscape. The launch event will also mark the beginning of the party’s membership drive across Odisha.

Speaking about the political situation in the state ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Moquim criticised the growing speculation of an understanding between the Congress and the ruling Biju Janata Dal. He alleged that the regional party has systematically weakened Congress in Odisha over the past 25 years.

“Any understanding or alliance with the BJD would amount to an unholy alliance and would ultimately damage the Congress party,” Moquim said, claiming that several Congress legislators in the state are unhappy with such a possibility.

He maintained that preparations for the new party are already at an advanced stage.

“We are not late in announcing the new party. The party’s flag and the foundational document have already been finalised. There is considerable interest among people across Odisha regarding this new political platform,” he said.

Moquim added that the party’s core agenda would focus on combating corruption, empowering youth and raising issues related to the mining sector, which remains a crucial component of Odisha’s economy.

The party was initially scheduled to be launched by the end of March. However, the date was deferred in view of the upcoming celebrations of Ram Navami. The formal launch and membership drive will now take place on April 8.