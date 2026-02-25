Odisha’s First All-Women Team to Run 135 MW Power Unit in Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar: In a first for Odisha’s industrial sector, an all-women technical team has been entrusted with operating a 135 MW thermal power generation unit at the Jharsuguda aluminium complex of Vedanta Aluminium, marking a notable step in expanding women’s participation in core industrial roles.

The unit forms part of the 3,615 MW captive power capacity at the sprawling smelter complex, which comprises four 600 MW units and nine 135 MW units. Continuous and reliable power supply is critical for aluminium smelting, a process that runs round the clock and demands high operational precision. The newly constituted team will manage the full spectrum of day-to-day operations of one 135 MW unit, underscoring a shift in workforce composition within heavy industry.

The initiative has been implemented in partnership with business associate NGSL, with qualified women engineers recruited across operations and maintenance functions. Their roles include desk engineers, turbine operators, mill operators and switchgear operators, drawing from disciplines such as electrical and mechanical engineering. Team members will undergo a structured six-month training programme combining classroom instruction and on-site exposure to strengthen technical and leadership capabilities.

Commenting on the milestone, Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “This initiative demonstrates that women are not just participating in heavy industry, they are leading critical operations. Entrusting a 135 MW power unit to an all-women team reflects our belief that capability defines leadership.”

The move coincides with broader changes in workforce trends. According to the Odisha Economic Survey 2025–26, the State’s female labour force participation rate has increased from 37.6 per cent in 2022 to 48.7 per cent in 2024, placing it above the national average. Industry observers note that greater representation of women in traditionally male-dominated sectors such as mining and metals reflects both policy support and evolving corporate practices.

At the Jharsuguda complex, similar initiatives in recent years have included all-women teams in potline operations, locomotive handling and fire and emergency response services, along with the induction of women into night-shift roles.