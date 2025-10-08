Odisha’s Cuttack Clash: CM Reviews Law and Order, Warns Mischief-Makers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday reviewed the law-and-order situation across the state, taking stock of developments in Cuttack, which recently witnessed a brief clash during the Durga Puja festivities. The Chief Minister noted that the situation in the city is now largely under control.

Majhi directed senior police officers to maintain strict vigil over troublemakers and antisocial elements to prevent any recurrence of violence. He cautioned that certain groups were attempting to malign the image of Odisha with malicious intent and called for stern action against those involved in such activities.

“The law will take its own course. No one who disturbs peace and communal harmony will be spared,” Majhi is learnt to have told officials during the review meeting.

The Chief Minister underscored that, despite a return to normalcy, there should be no room for complacency. He ordered continued deployment of forces and round-the-clock patrolling in sensitive areas to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, the state government has lifted the temporary internet shutdown and curfew imposed in parts of Cuttack following the incident. However, senior police officers have been instructed to remain alert and engage with community leaders to foster peace and mutual trust.

Majhi reiterated that offenders must face exemplary punishment to serve as a deterrent. The directive, officials said, reflects the government’s commitment to upholding law and order and safeguarding communal harmony across the state.