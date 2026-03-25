Odisha’s CSM Technologies Wins GovTech Honour At NASSCOM Event

Bhubaneswar: CSM Technologies, a leading GovTech solutions provider, has been honoured with the ‘Tech Excellence in GovTech’ award at the NASSCOM SME Inspire Awards 2026, Mumbai. The award was received by Ms. Lagna Panda, Whole-Time Director & CHRO, CSM Technologies.

“This recognition is not an award we hold; it is a responsibility we inherit. At CSM, every line of code carries a citizen’s expectation, every platform a promise of fairness. We are not just digitising governance; we are humanising it at scale. The future we build is one where technology listens, learns, and serves - quietly, powerfully, and without exception.”, said Ms. Panda.

For over 27 years, CSM Technologies has worked at the intersection where policy meets possibility. Its digital platforms, more than 1,000 in number, operate quietly across continents, touching the lives of over 400 million citizens. From mining corridors to classrooms, from agricultural fields to healthcare systems, its work is powered by AI, GIS, IoT and Cloud, yet grounded in a simple idea- Governance should feel seamless.

The company’s flagship platforms reflect this philosophy in motion. The Integrated Mines and Minerals Management System (i3MS) has reimagined mining governance into a transparent, real-time ecosystem. Similarly, the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) orchestrates over a million admissions each year in Odisha with a precision that leaves no room for opacity.

The NASSCOM SME Inspire Awards celebrate enterprises that do more than innovate. They redefine impact. In recognising CSM Technologies, the spotlight falls on a company that builds not just systems, but trust at scale.