Odisha’s Centurion University Earns 'Elite Maritime Centre of Excellence’ Status

Bhubaneswar: In a significant development for India’s expanding blue economy, the School of Maritime Studies (SoMS) at Centurion University, Odisha, has been designated a Global Centre of Excellence — a rare distinction that places the institution among an elite group of maritime training centres worldwide.

With this recognition, SoMS becomes the first institution in Southeast Asia and only the second globally to receive the honour jointly conferred by the The Nautical Institute (NI) and the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST), two of the maritime sector’s most influential professional bodies.

The designation recognises institutions that demonstrate exceptional standards in maritime education and training, particularly in preparing future leaders in nautical science and marine engineering. The Certificate of Excellence is awarded selectively to organisations that meet rigorous global benchmarks in professional training, academic quality and industry relevance.

The Centre of Excellence status was formally inaugurated on Tuesday by Union minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways, Shantanu Thakur.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said the recognition marks an important milestone for India’s maritime education sector.

“This distinction places Centurion University firmly on the global maritime map and reflects India’s growing capability to produce world-class maritime professionals. It reinforces the country’s commitment to strengthening its role in global shipping and trade,” he said.

India has long been recognised as one of the world’s largest suppliers of maritime manpower. The latest accreditation signals a shift towards positioning the country as a global hub not only for seafarer training but also for advanced maritime education and research.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Supriya Pattanayak described the recognition as a landmark achievement for the university.

“Among our 17 specialised schools, the School of Maritime Studies has set a benchmark by achieving this global distinction,” she said. “The recognition reflects sustained academic excellence and the commitment required to meet international standards.”

University officials said the designation is expected to enhance global collaborations, strengthen research initiatives and expand international training opportunities for students.