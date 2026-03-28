Odisha’s $500 Billion Economy Vision By 2036 Achievable With Strong Execution, Say Experts

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government’s vision of transforming the State into a $500 billion economy by 2036 is both ambitious and attainable, provided critical gaps between policy planning and on-ground execution are effectively addressed, experts observed at the ‘Vibrant Odisha Conclave 2026’ on Saturday.

The conclave brought together policymakers, industry leaders, economists, and senior journalists to deliberate on the theme, “$500 Billion Economy: Odisha’s Decade of Transformation.”

Among those present were Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, former finance minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadei, Jindal Steel president Prashant Kumar Hota, noted physician Dr. Ashok Acharya, BJP leader Satyabrata Panda, and senior journalists Sriram Dash, Sanjaya Kumar Jena, and Akshaya Kumar Sahoo.

Addressing the gathering, Speaker Surama Padhy underscored the State government’s dual emphasis on agricultural advancement and industrial expansion. She highlighted ongoing efforts to empower farmers through modern technologies, improved agri-inputs, and better market linkages, while simultaneously accelerating industrialisation. “Balanced and proportionate growth across sectors is essential for sustained economic progress. Odisha has witnessed notable gains in core sectors, and this momentum is expected to strengthen further under the present government’s focused approach,” she said.

Offering a more cautionary perspective, former finance minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadei pointed to concerns over sluggish growth trends across several sectors. He stressed the need for continuous monitoring and evaluation of government schemes to bridge implementation gaps. “Periodic review of programmes is critical to ensure that policy intent translates into measurable outcomes,” he remarked.

From an industry standpoint, Prashant Kumar Hota described the $500 billion target as a “noble and achievable mission,” contingent upon robust policy frameworks, efficient execution, and optimal utilisation of Odisha’s abundant natural and human resources. However, he sounded a note of caution against indiscriminate resource extraction, warning that ecological degradation could undermine long-term sustainability and intergenerational equity.

Highlighting the social dimension of development, Dr. Ashok Acharya drew attention to the rising burden of cancer, linking it to changing lifestyles and dietary patterns. He noted a significant increase in incidence rates over the past two decades and advocated a shift towards healthier, natural food habits.

Senior journalist Sanjaya Kumar Jena emphasised that the success of Odisha’s growth story hinges on inclusivity. “Economic expansion must translate into quality employment and sustainable livelihoods. Growth that bypasses the poor and underprivileged cannot be termed true development,” he observed.

Economist and BJP spokesperson Satyabrata Panda, along with veteran journalist Sriram Dash, also shared insights on the structural and policy dimensions of Odisha’s economic trajectory.

Setting the tone for the discussions, senior journalist A.K. Sahoo contextualised the theme, outlining both the opportunities and challenges inherent in Odisha’s aspiration to emerge as a major economic powerhouse over the next decade.

The conclave concluded with the felicitation of ten distinguished individuals, including journalists, corporate leaders, and development practitioners, in recognition of their contributions across sectors.