Odisha: Youth Stabs Married Woman to Death for Refusing to Elope With Him

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a youth stabbed a married woman to death at Jharana Nagar under Capital Police limits in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday night as she refused to elope with him.

The victim succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Geetanjali Ranjit and the accused as Kalu. Following the death of Geetanjali, the police have registered a murder case and launched a probe.

As per reports, Geetanjali’s husband had a mobile phone shop. Some 20 days ago, he had employed Kalu, a carpenter, to repair his shop. Both Geetanjali’s husband and Kalu are residents of Jaleswar in the Balasore area. During this period, Kalu developed a relationship with Geetanjali. Finally, he asked her to elope with him. When she refused to go with him, he reportedly hatched a plan to murder her.

On Tuesday night, when Geetanjali was returning from the shop, Kalu attacked her with a knife. Hearing her scream, people came to her rescue and rushed her to Capital Hospital. While undergoing treatment, she breathed her last on Wednesday night.

“On that day we were at home. When she (Geetanjali) was returning from the shop, someone stabbed her. She started shouting. We came out of the house to find her in a pool of blood,” said an eyewitness.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a love affair between them led to the crime. Once the investigation is over, we will be able to share details about the case,” said Sudhanshu Bhushan Jena, inspector of Capital Police Station.

The police have launched a manhunt for absconding Kalu.