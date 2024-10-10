Odisha youth jumps into Brahmani river in front of father, goes missing

Bhubaneswar: In a heart-wrenching incident, a young man, identified as Parsuram Kamar from Kirtanpur village in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, went missing after he reportedly jumped into the Brahmani river from the Baji Rout bridge near Bhuban on Wednesday night.



The tragic event unfolded in front of his father, who was with him at the time.

According to reports, Kamar and his father were on their way home after visiting a relative's house. The two were traveling on a bicycle when Kamar unexpectedly dismounted in the middle of the bridge. Before anyone could react, he swiftly jumped over the edge and into the river below.

The exact motive behind his sudden and shocking action remains unclear, leaving both family members and authorities puzzled.

Alarmed by the incident, bystanders immediately alerted the local authorities. Fire service personnel were dispatched to the site and promptly initiated a search operation. However, the rescue mission faced significant challenges due to the low visibility caused by the nightfall, forcing the team to pause their efforts.

At first light on Thursday, the search resumed, but as of the last report, there was still no trace of Kamar.

This incident has added to the growing list of similar tragedies in Odisha, where individuals have attempted to take their lives by jumping off bridges into rivers. While some have been saved through timely intervention, many others have perished. These recurring incidents have prompted social activists and concerned citizens to urge the Odisha government to implement preventive safety measures, such as installing higher fences on bridges to deter such fatal decisions.

The emotional toll on Kamar’s family, especially his father who witnessed the ordeal firsthand, is immense. As search and rescue efforts continue, the family holds onto the faint hope of finding him alive, though concerns are growing as time passes.

“The Brahmani river incident has sparked a broader conversation about the need for better mental health support and public safety measures in the state, as communities struggle to prevent such tragedies in the future,” said Dr. Ashok Acharya, a Bhubaneswar-based physician who has decades of experience in handling persons with mental instability and trauma.