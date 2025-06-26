Odisha Youth Congress Stages Egg And Tomato Protest Outside CM Majhi’s Residence

BHUBANESWAR: In a dramatic show of dissent, members of the Odisha Youth Congress on Wednesday hurled eggs and tomatoes at the official residence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, protesting what they termed the ‘alarming spike’ in violence against women across the state.

The protest, which unfolded in the heart of the capital, saw agitated Youth Congress activists attempting to storm the security gates of the Chief Minister’s residence. Tension escalated swiftly as police personnel stationed at the premises intervened to prevent a breach, resulting in scuffles between demonstrators and law enforcement officials. Several agitators were detained for disturbing public order, though no injuries were reported.

The demonstration forms part of a state-wide agitation launched by the Youth Congress, demanding urgent government intervention and accountability over increasing incidents of gender-based violence. The protest was triggered by the recent alleged gang-rape of a college student at Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district — a case that has ignited widespread outrage across Odisha.

“The government’s indifference to crimes against women is appalling. Unless stringent action is taken, we will continue to hit the streets,” said Ranjit Patra, Odisha Youth Congress president participating in the protest.

In a rare show of unanimity on the issue, the student wing of the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also staged protests in various parts of the state on Wednesday, holding the BJP-led government responsible for what it termed a “deteriorating law and order situation.” Both opposition parties accused the ruling establishment of failing to rein in anti-social elements and allowing a culture of impunity to flourish.

Responding to the criticism, ruling BJP spokesperson Manoj Mohapatra defended the government’s track record. He claimed that the law and order situation in Odisha has markedly improved under Chief Minister Majhi’s leadership.

“The BJD was ousted from power because women in Odisha felt unsafe under its rule. Several senior BJD leaders were accused of sexual exploitation and had suspicious links to cases involving the deaths of women. Shockingly, those leaders enjoyed political protection under the previous regime,” Mohapatra alleged.

With opposition protests intensifying, the state government faces mounting pressure to demonstrate firm action and reassure citizens over women’s safety in Odisha.