Odisha: Youth Climbs Mobile Tower, Six Get Stuck In Rescued Bid; All Brought Down After High-Drama Operation

Bhubaneswar: High drama unfolded in Odisha’s Koraput district on Monday after a youth, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, climbed atop a mobile tower at Tala Dakara village along the road connecting Koraput to Raniguda, triggering panic among locals.

According to eyewitnesses, the youth scaled the tower to a height of nearly 160 feet, drawing a large crowd and raising fears of a possible mishap. In a bid to bring him down, five other individuals attempted to climb the structure one after another. However, the situation soon spiralled out of control as they too found themselves stranded midway, unable to descend safely.

On receiving information, police personnel from Sadar police station and teams from the Koraput fire services rushed to the spot. A tense rescue operation was immediately launched, with officials exercising extreme caution given the height of the tower and the risks involved.

Rescuers worked in a coordinated manner for several hours, carefully persuading and assisting the stranded individuals to climb down. Their efforts paid off as all six persons were eventually brought down safely, averting a potential tragedy.

Several incidents of individuals, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, climbing mobile towers and overhead water tanks have come to light in recent years. However, in each of these cases, the persons involved were successfully rescued without any loss of life.