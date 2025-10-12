Odisha Women’s Commission Team Heads to Durgapur to Support Gang-Rape Survivor

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Women’s Commission has announced plans to visit Durgapur, West Bengal, to investigate and offer full assistance to the Odia MBBS student reportedly gang-raped by five local youths near a private medical college in Paschim Bardhaman district on Friday. The information was confirmed on Sunday by the Commission’s Chairperson, Sovana Mohanty.

Four people have reportedly been arrested, while the key accused is still at large.

Describing the incident as “extremely barbaric,” Mohanty said the Commission was coordinating closely with the survivor’s family. “In my personal capacity, I am doing everything possible to ensure a proper response. There is no one above the law — those responsible will be punished,” she stated.

She asserted that her attempts to contact the West Bengal Women’s Commission had gone unanswered.

Under official orders from Balasore’s Additional District Magistrate, a team from Odisha has already been dispatched to Durgapur to assess the situation on the ground. This team will liaise with local authorities to ensure that the survivor and her family receive all essential support — medical, legal, and logistical.

Jyotsna Mohanty, District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), stated that the survivor — originally from Balasore district — is showing gradual signs of improvement.

“We are maintaining necessary coordination with the West Bengal Police and and the Odisha government will provide all possible support to the family throughout her recovery,”she added

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spoke personally with the survivor’s father, assuring full state support. A senior official has been appointed to coordinate with West Bengal’s administration to guarantee continuous medical, legal, and emotional assistance. The CM pledged to augment support if needed, and emphasised that the accused must face the strictest punishment under law.

According to police sources, three people have been arrested so far, and a fourth person is detained. Investigations are ongoing to locate remaining suspects.

The Odisha delegation is expected soon to meet with Durgapur police officials to review the investigation’s progress and the medical care extended to the survivor. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has sought an action report from West Bengal police within five days.