Odisha: Woman Gives Birth to Baby Girl Hours After Husband, Mother-in-Law Die in Road Mishap in Sambalpur

Bhubaneswar: In a heart-rending incident, a woman from Rairakhol in Odisha’s Sambalpur district gave birth to a baby girl just hours after her husband and mother-in-law were killed in a road accident on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Manoj Majhi and his mother Manju Majhi, residents of Jharbeda village under Naktideul block. According to reports, they were returning home after visiting Manoj’s pregnant wife when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Dimirikuda.

The impact was severe, killing both on the spot. Their bodies were later shifted to the Rairakhol Medical Centre for post-mortem examination.

As the bodies lay at the hospital, Manoj’s wife, Sanjita Dehuri, went into labour nearly ten days before her expected delivery date. She was admitted to the Naktideul Medical Centre, where she gave birth to a baby girl.

Family members have reportedly withheld the news of the deaths from Sanjita, fearing the impact on her health after childbirth.

Police said the bodies have been sent for autopsy and arrangements are being made to perform the last rites in Pipilikani village, where both pyres will be lit side by side.

A probe has been launched to trace the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident.