Odisha Woman Fakes Drowning in Mahanadi to Elope With Lover

Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
3 Sept 2025 3:29 PM IST

Villagers feared tragedy as rescue teams searched for three days, only for police to find her with boyfriend in Puri

A married woman from Cuttack who staged her drowning in the Mahanadi River was found days later in Puri with her lover, police said.

In a dramatic turn of events, a married woman from Cuttack district staged her own drowning in the Mahanadi River, only to be found days later in Puri with her boyfriend.

The woman, a resident of Ratagar village under Banki police limits, allegedly faked her disappearance on Monday morning during the immersion of Maa Mangala deity. Villagers believed she had been swept away after her puja items and belongings were spotted on the riverbank.

The incident triggered panic, with the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and three fire service units launching an intensive three-day search in the river.

The mystery ended when police traced the woman—identified as Swati (name changed)—to Chudanga Sahi in Puri, where she was staying with her lover. The duo was detained on Tuesday night.

Police confirmed that the woman had not drowned but had staged her disappearance. She is being questioned and will be handed over to Banki police for further inquiry. Investigators are probing whether the escape was spontaneous or premeditated.

What began as a suspected tragedy has now turned into a tale of deception, leaving villagers shocked and police digging deeper into the case.


About the AuthorAkshaya Kumar Sahoo
With 27 years of journalistic experience at Deccan Chronicle and The Asian Age. His expertise spans politics, government, business, culture, tribal affairs, gender issues, and more.

