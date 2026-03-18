Odisha Woman Dies After Self-Immolation; Police Probe Underway

BHUBANESWAR: A 42-year-old woman died after allegedly setting herself on fire in Dubapatna village under Pipili police limits in Odisha’s Puri district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rashmita Sahu.

According to preliminary reports, she is suspected to have poured kerosene on herself before igniting the fire.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and an investigation is underway to ascertain whether it was a case of suicide or involved any foul play.

Family members told investigators that Sahu had been under mental distress and had also been suffering from severe stomach pain for some time.

“She was often disturbed and had been undergoing treatment. I was away on duty when the incident occurred,” her husband said, adding that the kerosene was reportedly taken from a household stove.

Officials from Balanga police station, along with the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Pipili, rushed to the spot after receiving information and recovered the body.

“The body was sent for post-mortem examination. As the investigation is at a preliminary stage, the exact cause of death will be determined based on forensic and other findings,” said local Pipili Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Debashish Mishra.

Police said further details will emerge as the probe progresses.