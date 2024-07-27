CM Mohan Majhi places multiple demands at NITI Aayog meet for Vikshit Odisha

BHUBANESWAR, JULY 27: Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday placed multiple demands at the 9th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog for all-round development of the state by 2036.



“The year 2036 marks the completion of 100 years of the statehood of Odisha. Hence, the next decade is crucial for us. We have started working on a strategy to stimulate high growth to realise the dream of Viksit Odisha by 2036, leading eventually to Viksit Bharat by 2047,” said the CM.

This was the maiden appearance of Majhi at the country’s highest policy deliberation body after being sworn-in as the new CM of Odisha on June 12.

The CM’s demands ranged from making best use of the state’s natural resources, leveraging its skilled workforce and strategic location to building new infrastructure in different sectors, including ports, industries and renewable energy.

“To leverage Odisha’s long coastline of 480 km, we shall adopt the model of port-led development, positioning us as the gateway to Eastern and South Eastern Asia and a port of call for neighbouring landlocked states. Support is therefore required for establishment of large-scale port-based industrial zones in areas surrounding the existing ports of Dhamra and Gopalpur; while further developing greenfield ports at Astaranga, Palur, Bahuda, and Subarnarekha. In this regard, salt pan land of around 4300 acres owned by the Central Government in Ganjam district may be transferred to the State Government early,” the CM said.

Odisha is already building its infrastructure such as industrial parks and corridors, electricity grids, railway infrastructure and enhanced air connectivity. The CM sought “dedicated budget allocations” and “quick clearances” from the Centre for all these infrastructure projects.

Stating that Odisha, though prone to natural disasters, had emerged as a pioneer in disaster management, demonstrating remarkable resilience; the CM said financial support of the Union government for creation of disaster-resilient infrastructure in power, telecom sectors and coastal saline embankments will help the State in minimising the adverse consequences of cyclones and floods.

Asserting that Odisha is recognized as a potential green economy, Majhi sought support for Pumped Hydro Storage Plants (PSPs) projects, Floating Solar Projects (FSPs) and intrastate green energy transmission corridor projects.

To ensure financial inclusion, the CM urged the Union government to expedite opening more numbers of brick and mortar bank branches and ATMs in the unbanked/ under-banked gram panchayats.

Odisha has a lower railway density compared to the national average. The CM urged the Centre to consider its demand for increasing railway density in the state.

“With over 33 per cent forest cover, Odisha plays a crucial role in environment protection. However, the state's high forest cover limits its ability to utilize land for development projects, affecting its economic growth. I urge the Central government to consider incentivising Odisha for reducing its carbon footprint and rendering ecological services,” the CM said.

Observing that Odisha has a growing pool of talented tech professionals, a thriving startup ecosystem and an ambitious semiconductor policy, Majhi sought support for attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and State-of-the-art technology for design and manufacturing semiconductors.



