 Top
Home » Nation

Odisha Villagers in Panic After Tiger Pugmarks Spotted in Locality

Nation
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
30 Sept 2025 4:10 PM IST

According to sources, villagers had been speculating for days about the presence of a tiger in the area, but this is the first confirmed evidence of its movement.

Odisha Villagers in Panic After Tiger Pugmarks Spotted in Locality
x
Tiger pugmarks (red-arrow marked) seen in Jharmunda forest in Odisha’s Deogarh district.

Deogarh: Panic spread among villagers in the Riamal forest range of Deogarh district after tiger pugmarks were spotted near Babajimath village in the Jharmunda forest.

According to sources, villagers had been speculating for days about the presence of a tiger in the area, but this is the first confirmed evidence of its movement.
On being informed, forest department officials rushed to the spot and collected samples of the pugmarks, which are now under examination by an expert team.
To track the tiger’s possible movement, the department has installed trap cameras at multiple locations and deployed dedicated patrol teams. Awareness campaigns are also being conducted through microphones to caution villagers against venturing into unsafe areas.
In addition, a special team led by the Riamal forest range DFO has been constituted to monitor the big cat. This is the first time suspected pugmarks of a Royal Bengal Tiger have been found in the region, although leopards were previously reported in the forest.
Forest officials have appealed to residents of nearby villages not to go deep inside the forest and to immediately report any further sightings of the animal.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Odisha news tigers 
Rest of India Odisha 
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
About the AuthorAkshaya Kumar Sahoo
With 27 years of journalistic experience at Deccan Chronicle and The Asian Age. His expertise spans politics, government, business, culture, tribal affairs, gender issues, and more.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X