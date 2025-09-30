Odisha Villagers in Panic After Tiger Pugmarks Spotted in Locality

Deogarh: Panic spread among villagers in the Riamal forest range of Deogarh district after tiger pugmarks were spotted near Babajimath village in the Jharmunda forest.



According to sources, villagers had been speculating for days about the presence of a tiger in the area, but this is the first confirmed evidence of its movement.





On being informed, forest department officials rushed to the spot and collected samples of the pugmarks, which are now under examination by an expert team.

To track the tiger’s possible movement, the department has installed trap cameras at multiple locations and deployed dedicated patrol teams. Awareness campaigns are also being conducted through microphones to caution villagers against venturing into unsafe areas.



In addition, a special team led by the Riamal forest range DFO has been constituted to monitor the big cat. This is the first time suspected pugmarks of a Royal Bengal Tiger have been found in the region, although leopards were previously reported in the forest.



Forest officials have appealed to residents of nearby villages not to go deep inside the forest and to immediately report any further sightings of the animal.