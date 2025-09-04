Odisha: Vigilant Tractor Driver Rescues 3 Women Swept Away in Flash Floods

According to officials, two women from Badabafala village and another from Adri village had taken shelter under a bridge to escape heavy rain when gushing mountain runoff surged through the canal. Trapped by the rising waters, the women were pulled into the current and cried out for help.

Damu Muduli, a tractor driver passing by, rushed to the spot after hearing their screams. With the assistance of local villagers, he climbed under the bridge and managed to haul all three women to safety. Eyewitnesses described his actions as timely and courageous, crediting him with averting a potential tragedy.

Videos of the dramatic rescue, shared locally, highlighted the hazards posed by flash floods in Odisha’s hilly terrain during the monsoon season. Heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of Kalahandi has swollen streams and rivulets, with authorities issuing repeated warnings against venturing near water channels.

All three women were later administered first aid and reported to be safe. Residents of the area lauded Muduli’s bravery, calling him a “guardian angel” for his life-saving intervention.