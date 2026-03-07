Odisha Uses Archimedes’ Principle To Rescue Elephant Trapped In 30-Foot Well

BHUBANESWAR: In an unusual rescue operation blending science with swift field action, officials in Odisha used a strategy based on the Archimedes’ principle of buoyancy to save a wild elephant that had fallen into a nearly 30-foot-deep well in Keonjhar district.

The incident occurred at Banajodi village under the Sadar forest range in Keonjhar, where a male elephant reportedly strayed into the settlement in search of food before accidentally plunging into a functioning well located in a densely populated area. The incident triggered panic among villagers and prompted an immediate response from authorities.

Personnel from the Odisha forest department, Odisha Fire and Emergency Services, and the Odisha Police rushed to the spot and launched a coordinated rescue operation.

Initially, the rescue team explored the possibility of constructing an inclined ramp to help the elephant climb out. However, the plan was abandoned due to concerns that digging around the well could weaken the surrounding structure and cause the walls to collapse.

The team then adopted an alternative approach based on buoyancy, a concept commonly explained through Archimedes’ principle. Instead of creating a ramp, rescuers gradually poured large quantities of water into the well to raise the water level and help the elephant float upward.

According to the Divisional Forest Officer (Territorial), Keonjhar, who later shared details of the operation on social media platform X, the team opted for the buoyancy-based method after assessing the risks involved.

“Archimedes’ principle (floating) won over the inclined plane (ramp) principle, as the ramp involved the risk of wall collapse, while floating carried the risk of drowning after the lethal fall in the 30-feet-deep well,” the officer wrote.

As the water level slowly rose, the elephant was able to gain height inside the well, reducing the distance it needed to climb. Rescue personnel closely monitored the animal throughout the process to ensure it remained safe.

After several hours of effort, the elephant was successfully brought out of the well, drawing relief and applause from villagers who had gathered near the site.

Officials said the operation highlighted quick decision-making and coordinated teamwork among the forest, fire and police departments. The elephant was later guided back towards the nearby forest area.