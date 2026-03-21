Odisha Under CM Majhi Emerges As Industrial Powerhouse With Rs 21.79 Lakh Crore Project Pipeline

BHUBANESWAR: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha is fast consolidating its position as one of India’s most dynamic industrial destinations, with an impressive 914 projects worth Rs 21.79 lakh crore currently under various stages of implementation. The scale and diversity of these investments reflect a decisive shift towards long-term, high-value industrial growth anchored in policy stability and investor confidence.

Data presented in the State Assembly by industries minister Sampad Swain shows the momentum generated since the launch of the ‘Make in Odisha Conclave’ in 2016. Since its inception, the biennial summit has attracted 1,073 investment proposals with a cumulative intent of Rs 24.28 lakh crore. While a small fraction—41 proposals—did not materialise, the majority are either under execution or nearing completion.

The state has already begun reaping tangible benefits. As many as 118 projects have commenced operations, either fully or partially, bringing in investments worth Rs 1.88 lakh crore and generating over 93,000 employment opportunities. Among the standout operational units is a major aluminium facility by Vedanta Aluminium in Kalahandi, currently the largest commissioned project in the state.

Odisha’s industrial expansion is being driven by a cluster of mega projects cutting across core sectors. Leading the pipeline is a massive aluminium complex proposed by Vedanta Ltd in Dhenkanal, with an investment commitment of Rs 1.28 lakh crore. In the energy and petrochemicals space, Indian Oil Corporation is developing a Rs 1 lakh crore-plus integrated complex in Jagatsinghpur, poised to become a major downstream hub.

The metals sector continues to be a cornerstone of Odisha’s industrial identity. JSW Steel’s subsidiary JSW Utkal Steel is advancing a Rs 75,000-crore integrated steel plant, reinforcing the state’s position as a key contributor to India’s metallurgical output.

Simultaneously, Odisha is making significant strides in the green energy transition. ACME Group is setting up a large-scale hydrogen and ammonia project in Kendrapara with an investment exceeding Rs 72,000 crore. In another major development, the Adani Group is establishing a Rs 41,653-crore alumina refinery and associated infrastructure in Rayagada under Kalinga Alumina Ltd.

Beyond heavy industry, the state is also witnessing steady growth in the hospitality and tourism sectors, particularly in districts such as Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, Kandhamal, and Jagatsinghpur. Mid-sized investments in hotels and tourism infrastructure are catering to a rising influx of religious, leisure, and business travellers.

Ongoing projects by major industrial players such as Rungta Mines, Jindal Steel and Power, and ArcelorMittal further reinforce Odisha’s emergence as a preferred investment hub.

With strong policy backing, robust infrastructure development, and a clear focus on sustainability, Odisha’s industrial trajectory appears firmly set on a high-growth path—one that could redefine its economic landscape in the coming decade.